CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) Receives $208.20 Average PT from Analysts

CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $208.20.

CME has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded CME Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of CME Group from $183.00 to $173.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of CME Group in a report on Monday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of CME Group from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of CME Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday.

Shares of CME remained flat at $$206.86 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,181,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,316,265. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of $204.33 and a 200-day moving average of $207.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.18. CME Group has a 1-year low of $161.05 and a 1-year high of $224.91.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.15. CME Group had a return on equity of 9.54% and a net margin of 40.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CME Group will post 6.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th were issued a dividend of $2.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 26th. This is a boost from CME Group’s previous dividend of $1.75. CME Group’s payout ratio is currently 43.99%.

In related news, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.16, for a total value of $201,160.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,021,489.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Terrence A. Duffy sold 39,309 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.38, for a total transaction of $7,955,355.42. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 46,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,447,907.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 40,609 shares of company stock worth $8,216,221. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC raised its position in shares of CME Group by 40.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC now owns 4,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $892,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its stake in CME Group by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its stake in CME Group by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 1,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY lifted its stake in CME Group by 400.0% in the 2nd quarter. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY now owns 625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in CME Group by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,992,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,433,616,000 after buying an additional 328,318 shares during the last quarter. 84.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers a range of products across various asset classes, including futures and options based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural commodities, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

