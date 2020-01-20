CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) Downgraded to “Hold” at BidaskClub

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

CME has been the subject of several other research reports. ValuEngine cut CME Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. UBS Group increased their price objective on CME Group from $218.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Citigroup raised their price target on CME Group from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on CME Group from $245.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut CME Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. CME Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $208.36.

NASDAQ:CME opened at $206.86 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $204.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $207.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.36, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. CME Group has a 1 year low of $161.05 and a 1 year high of $224.91.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 9.54% and a net margin of 40.93%. CME Group’s revenue was up 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.45 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that CME Group will post 6.8 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Ronald A. Pankau sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.02, for a total transaction of $59,706.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $777,372.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Terrence A. Duffy sold 39,309 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.38, for a total value of $7,955,355.42. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 46,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,447,907.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 40,609 shares of company stock valued at $8,216,221. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CME. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of CME Group by 439.7% during the second quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 17,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,354,000 after acquiring an additional 14,075 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its stake in CME Group by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 181,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,184,000 after buying an additional 26,334 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in CME Group by 192.3% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $656,000 after buying an additional 2,225 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in CME Group by 71.4% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 11,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,235,000 after buying an additional 4,798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its stake in CME Group by 59.4% in the 2nd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 5,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $979,000 after buying an additional 1,878 shares during the last quarter. 84.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CME Group

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers a range of products across various asset classes, including futures and options based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural commodities, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

