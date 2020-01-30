CML Group (ASX:CGR) Trading Down 1.8%

Shares of CML Group Ltd (ASX:CGR) fell 1.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as A$0.55 ($0.39) and last traded at A$0.55 ($0.39), 383,555 shares were traded during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at A$0.56 ($0.39).

The company’s fifty day moving average price is A$0.54 and its 200 day moving average price is A$0.48. The company has a market cap of $106.92 million and a PE ratio of 13.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 252.17, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

CML Group Company Profile (ASX:CGR)

CML Group Limited provides financial management and payroll services. It operates through Finance, Equipment Finance, and Other Services segments. The Finance segment offers invoice financing or receivables finance services. The Equipment Finance segment provides equipment finance, including loans secured against equipment.

