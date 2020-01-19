CMS Bancorp (NASDAQ:CMSB) Given News Impact Rating of 2.00

Press coverage about CMS Bancorp (NASDAQ:CMSB) has trended somewhat positive recently, InfoTrie reports. The research group identifies positive and negative news coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. CMS Bancorp earned a coverage optimism score of 2.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news articles about the bank an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

CMS Bancorp has a 52-week low of $9.27 and a 52-week high of $13.65.

CMS Bancorp Company Profile

CMS Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CMS Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and small businesses primarily in Westchester County and the neighboring areas in New York State. The Company’s primary market area is Westchester County, New York, a northern suburb of New York City.

