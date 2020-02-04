CMS Energy Co. Forecasted to Post FY2020 Earnings of $2.67 Per Share (NYSE:CMS)

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) – Analysts at SunTrust Banks dropped their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for CMS Energy in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, January 30th. SunTrust Banks analyst A. Agha now expects that the utilities provider will post earnings of $2.67 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.68. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for CMS Energy’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.86 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.86 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut CMS Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of CMS Energy in a report on Monday, December 9th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded CMS Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $62.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on CMS Energy from $72.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on CMS Energy from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CMS Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.25.

Shares of CMS opened at $68.48 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $64.35 and its 200 day moving average is $62.41. The company has a market capitalization of $19.45 billion, a PE ratio of 31.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.06. CMS Energy has a 12-month low of $51.13 and a 12-month high of $68.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. CMS Energy had a net margin of 9.03% and a return on equity of 12.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.40 EPS.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CNB Bank purchased a new position in shares of CMS Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 37.9% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 597 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 32.2% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 759 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of CMS Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $96,000. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of CMS Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $109,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.08% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director John G. Russell sold 5,600 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.46, for a total value of $349,776.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 195,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,224,109.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jon E. Barfield sold 8,390 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.75, for a total value of $509,692.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,590 shares of company stock valued at $1,201,237 in the last 90 days. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.4075 per share. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. This is a boost from CMS Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.67%.

About CMS Energy

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. The segment generates electricity through coal, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

