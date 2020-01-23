CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) Given New $67.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) had its price objective hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $64.00 to $67.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group cut CMS Energy from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a buy rating on shares of CMS Energy in a research note on Monday, December 9th. ValuEngine cut CMS Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded CMS Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on CMS Energy from $72.00 to $71.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. CMS Energy currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $65.25.

Shares of CMS stock traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $67.06. The stock had a trading volume of 125,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,402,072. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.79 billion, a PE ratio of 30.64, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.06. CMS Energy has a twelve month low of $50.08 and a twelve month high of $66.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $62.79 and its 200 day moving average is $61.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.06. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 9.03%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that CMS Energy will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a $0.4075 dividend. This is a boost from CMS Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.67%.

In other CMS Energy news, SVP Dhenuvakonda Rao Venkat sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.44, for a total value of $47,580.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John G. Russell sold 5,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.48, for a total value of $355,488.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 206,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,134,710.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,690 shares of company stock valued at $1,651,360 in the last quarter. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp raised its position in CMS Energy by 1.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,734,512 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $942,272,000 after acquiring an additional 164,375 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in CMS Energy by 16.4% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,705,646 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $300,926,000 after acquiring an additional 664,178 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in CMS Energy by 9.3% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,302,647 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $147,254,000 after acquiring an additional 195,473 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in CMS Energy by 37.3% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,202,394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $140,843,000 after acquiring an additional 597,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in CMS Energy by 2.1% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,473,574 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $85,335,000 after acquiring an additional 30,636 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.12% of the company’s stock.

About CMS Energy

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. The segment generates electricity through coal, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

Read More: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?