CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) Lifted to “Buy” at Goldman Sachs Group

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) was upgraded by investment analysts at Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $68.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock, up from their previous price target of $62.00. Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 4.01% from the stock’s previous close.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on CMS Energy from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on CMS Energy from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 16th. ValuEngine lowered CMS Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CMS Energy in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on CMS Energy from $72.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.00.

Shares of NYSE:CMS opened at $65.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.13 billion, a PE ratio of 28.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The business has a 50-day moving average of $62.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.63. CMS Energy has a 12 month low of $50.08 and a 12 month high of $65.51.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 9.03%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CMS Energy will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Jon E. Barfield sold 8,390 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.75, for a total value of $509,692.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John G. Russell sold 5,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.46, for a total value of $349,776.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 195,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,224,109.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 26,690 shares of company stock valued at $1,651,360. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in CMS Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $411,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in CMS Energy by 37.9% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 597 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Monument Capital Management lifted its holdings in CMS Energy by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 34,979 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,198,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in CMS Energy by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 79,716 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,009,000 after buying an additional 3,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 6 Meridian lifted its holdings in CMS Energy by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 9,451 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $594,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. 92.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CMS Energy Company Profile

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. The segment generates electricity through coal, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

See Also: How to calculate compound interest