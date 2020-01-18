CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) Price Target Cut to $65.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) had its price target reduced by analysts at Citigroup from $66.00 to $65.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Citigroup‘s target price would suggest a potential downside of 0.99% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. ValuEngine lowered CMS Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on CMS Energy from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CMS Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of CMS Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $62.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CMS Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.00.

Shares of NYSE CMS opened at $65.65 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.63 billion, a PE ratio of 28.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.67. CMS Energy has a 12-month low of $50.08 and a 12-month high of $65.88.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 9.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that CMS Energy will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Dhenuvakonda Rao Venkat sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.44, for a total transaction of $47,580.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John G. Russell sold 5,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.48, for a total transaction of $355,488.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 206,911 shares in the company, valued at $13,134,710.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 26,690 shares of company stock worth $1,651,360. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CMS. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of CMS Energy by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,337 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $775,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in CMS Energy by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 12,497 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $786,000 after purchasing an additional 2,754 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in CMS Energy during the 4th quarter worth $411,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in CMS Energy by 37.9% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 597 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, Monument Capital Management increased its holdings in CMS Energy by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 34,979 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,198,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. 92.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CMS Energy Company Profile

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. The segment generates electricity through coal, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

