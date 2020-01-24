CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) Reaches New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $64.00 to $67.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. CMS Energy traded as high as $66.81 and last traded at $66.42, with a volume of 38942 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $66.21.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

CMS has been the subject of several other research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of CMS Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CMS Energy in a report on Monday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of CMS Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of CMS Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. CMS Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.25.

In other news, Director Jon E. Barfield sold 8,390 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.75, for a total value of $509,692.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John G. Russell sold 5,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.03, for a total transaction of $341,768.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 201,311 shares in the company, valued at $12,286,010.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,690 shares of company stock worth $1,651,360. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CMS Energy in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 37.9% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 597 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 114.4% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 731 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 32.2% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 759 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of CMS Energy in the third quarter worth about $96,000. 92.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock has a market capitalization of $18.79 billion, a PE ratio of 30.64, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $62.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.90.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.06. CMS Energy had a net margin of 9.03% and a return on equity of 12.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be issued a $0.4075 dividend. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. This is an increase from CMS Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.67%.

About CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS)

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. The segment generates electricity through coal, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

Further Reading: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?