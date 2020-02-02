CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.64-2.68 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.67. CMS Energy also updated its FY20 guidance to $2.64-$2.68 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CMS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on CMS Energy from $72.00 to $71.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 14th. Citigroup lowered their price target on CMS Energy from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Credit Suisse Group cut CMS Energy from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on CMS Energy from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a buy rating on shares of CMS Energy in a report on Monday, December 9th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $65.25.

CMS Energy stock traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $68.51. 2,939,413 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,931,948. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.26. CMS Energy has a 12-month low of $50.08 and a 12-month high of $68.98. The firm has a market cap of $19.45 billion, a PE ratio of 31.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.01). CMS Energy had a net margin of 9.03% and a return on equity of 12.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that CMS Energy will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.4075 per share. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. This is a boost from CMS Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.67%.

In related news, Director Jon E. Barfield sold 8,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.75, for a total transaction of $509,692.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Dhenuvakonda Rao Venkat sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.74, for a total value of $47,055.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 32,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,032,776. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,340 shares of company stock valued at $1,248,292 over the last 90 days. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About CMS Energy

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. The segment generates electricity through coal, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

