CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) Sets New 1-Year High at $67.99

CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) shares hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $67.99 and last traded at $67.81, with a volume of 802459 shares. The stock had previously closed at $67.31.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

CMS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CMS Energy in a report on Monday, December 9th. Goldman Sachs Group raised CMS Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $62.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group lowered CMS Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on CMS Energy from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on CMS Energy from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.25.

The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43. The firm has a market cap of $19.45 billion, a PE ratio of 31.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.06. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.26.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. CMS Energy had a net margin of 9.03% and a return on equity of 12.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.4075 per share. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. This is a positive change from CMS Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is presently 65.67%.

In other news, Director Jon E. Barfield sold 8,390 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.75, for a total transaction of $509,692.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Dhenuvakonda Rao Venkat sold 750 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.74, for a total value of $47,055.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 32,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,032,776. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,340 shares of company stock valued at $1,248,292. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CMS. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of CMS Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $137,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of CMS Energy by 87.0% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 164,716 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,538,000 after acquiring an additional 76,634 shares during the last quarter. Barings LLC boosted its position in shares of CMS Energy by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Barings LLC now owns 12,113 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $701,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of CMS Energy by 43.3% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 8,489 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $512,000 after acquiring an additional 2,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of CMS Energy by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 240,484 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,926,000 after acquiring an additional 7,250 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.08% of the company’s stock.

CMS Energy Company Profile (NYSE:CMS)

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. The segment generates electricity through coal, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

Further Reading: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?

