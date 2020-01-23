CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The bank reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.69, Fidelity Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $36.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.09 million. CNB Financial had a return on equity of 13.75% and a net margin of 22.01%.

Shares of CCNE stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $30.97. 1,829 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,547. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $476.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.24 and a beta of 0.98. CNB Financial has a 12-month low of $23.40 and a 12-month high of $33.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CCNE shares. BidaskClub lowered CNB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CNB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on CNB Financial in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. CNB Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.50.

About CNB Financial

CNB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for CNB Bank that provides a range of banking products and services for individual, business, governmental, and institutional customers. The company accepts checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; and offers real estate, commercial, industrial, residential, and consumer loans, as well as various other specialized financial services.

