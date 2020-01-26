CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE) Downgraded to Strong Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note published on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on CCNE. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on CNB Financial in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a buy rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered CNB Financial from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $33.50.

CNB Financial stock traded down $0.72 on Friday, hitting $30.44. 18,797 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,690. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $464.21 million, a P/E ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.73. CNB Financial has a 1 year low of $23.40 and a 1 year high of $33.78.

CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.69. The business had revenue of $36.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.09 million. CNB Financial had a return on equity of 14.00% and a net margin of 22.06%. As a group, analysts predict that CNB Financial will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of CNB Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of CNB Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CNB Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $204,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CNB Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of CNB Financial by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. 44.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CNB Financial Company Profile

CNB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for CNB Bank that provides a range of banking products and services for individual, business, governmental, and institutional customers. The company accepts checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; and offers real estate, commercial, industrial, residential, and consumer loans, as well as various other specialized financial services.

