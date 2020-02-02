CNB Financial Services (OTCMKTS:CBFC) Stock Price Down 2.9%

CNB Financial Services Inc (OTCMKTS:CBFC) shares were down 2.9% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $50.49 and last traded at $50.49, approximately 93 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 54% from the average daily volume of 200 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.00.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.87.

CNB Financial Services Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CBFC)

CNB Financial Services, Inc is the holding company of CNB Bank, Inc (the Bank). The Bank offers an array of financial services consisting of lending, deposit, investment management and trust services. The Bank’s products and services include checking accounts, savings accounts, certificate of deposits (CDs) and individual retirement accounts (IRAs), consumer and commercial loans, real estate loans, trust services, investment services and other services.

