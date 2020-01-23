CNH Industrial NV (NYSE:CNHI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $8.20 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect CNH Industrial NV (NYSE:CNHI) to announce $8.20 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for CNH Industrial’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $8.29 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $8.04 billion. CNH Industrial also posted sales of $8.20 billion in the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 6th.

On average, analysts expect that CNH Industrial will report full year sales of $28.55 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $28.42 billion to $28.67 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $28.48 billion, with estimates ranging from $27.85 billion to $29.49 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover CNH Industrial.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.16. CNH Industrial had a return on equity of 21.02% and a net margin of 5.46%. The firm had revenue of $6.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. CNH Industrial’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CNHI shares. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on CNH Industrial from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. ValuEngine lowered CNH Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. CNH Industrial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

NYSE CNHI traded down $0.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.55. 672,362 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,217,318. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.52. The stock has a market cap of $14.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 1.36. CNH Industrial has a 1 year low of $8.53 and a 1 year high of $11.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.90, a quick ratio of 4.46 and a current ratio of 6.03.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of CNH Industrial by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,052,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,105,000 after buying an additional 131,717 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of CNH Industrial by 6.6% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 632,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,501,000 after purchasing an additional 38,900 shares in the last quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of CNH Industrial by 76.5% during the second quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 34,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 15,146 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of CNH Industrial by 37.5% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 4,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CNH Industrial by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,806,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,410,000 after purchasing an additional 552,786 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.48% of the company’s stock.

About CNH Industrial

CNH Industrial N.V. designs, produces, markets, sells, and finances agricultural and construction equipment, trucks, commercial vehicles, and buses worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Agricultural Equipment, Construction Equipment, Commercial Vehicles, Powertrain, and Financial Services.

