CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) Lifted to “Hold” at ValuEngine

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) was upgraded by ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Deutsche Bank raised their price target on CNH Industrial from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.00.

CNHI stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.85. The company had a trading volume of 1,789,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,341,227. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.90, a current ratio of 6.03 and a quick ratio of 4.46. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.51. The company has a market capitalization of $13.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 1.36. CNH Industrial has a 52 week low of $8.53 and a 52 week high of $11.99.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16. The firm had revenue of $6.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.50 billion. CNH Industrial had a return on equity of 21.02% and a net margin of 5.46%. The business’s revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that CNH Industrial will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CNH Industrial by 2,144.8% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,264,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,980,000 after acquiring an additional 2,163,258 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of CNH Industrial by 84.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,210,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,491,000 after acquiring an additional 4,227,266 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CNH Industrial by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 2,193 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of CNH Industrial by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 202,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,054,000 after acquiring an additional 8,425 shares during the period. Finally, ARGA Investment Management LP boosted its stake in shares of CNH Industrial by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 2,671,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,200,000 after acquiring an additional 150,402 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.48% of the company’s stock.

About CNH Industrial

CNH Industrial N.V. designs, produces, markets, sells, and finances agricultural and construction equipment, trucks, commercial vehicles, and buses worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Agricultural Equipment, Construction Equipment, Commercial Vehicles, Powertrain, and Financial Services.

