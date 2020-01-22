CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $19.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 5.73% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “CNO Financial’s top-line has been witnessing growth over the past several years. Its Bankers Life and Washington National segments are poised for growth as well. Its tie-up with Wilton Reassurance Company on the back of growth initiatives launched in the last two years, will likely boost its growth going forward. Its capital management and reducing expenses also impress. It has been raising its quarterly dividend since 2013. The company has invested significantly in technology to improve agent productivity as well as sales and advertising. Shares of the company have underperformed its industry in a year's time. However, its deteriorating debt burden persists to elevate interest expenses, which drains the margins. A decline in interest earned ratio along with high debt raises financial risk.”

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on CNO. ValuEngine cut shares of CNO Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of CNO Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Guggenheim cut shares of CNO Financial Group to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. CNO Financial Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.50.

CNO stock opened at $17.97 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.20 and a 200 day moving average of $16.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of 17.97 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. CNO Financial Group has a 52 week low of $14.01 and a 52 week high of $19.30.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $944.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $953.60 million. CNO Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.77% and a net margin of 4.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that CNO Financial Group will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CNO Financial Group news, insider Joel H. Schwartz sold 1,717 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.21, for a total transaction of $31,266.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $429,810.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in CNO Financial Group by 32.3% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in CNO Financial Group by 105.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 4,413 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in CNO Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $172,000. Ibex Investors LLC purchased a new position in CNO Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $177,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in CNO Financial Group by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 2,484 shares during the last quarter. 97.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CNO Financial Group Company Profile

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, and other insurance products for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It operates through Bankers Life, Washington National, Colonial Penn, and Long-Term Care in Run Off segments.

