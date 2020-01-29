CNX Midstream Partners (CNXM) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

CNX Midstream Partners (NYSE:CNXM) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, January 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.58 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

CNX Midstream Partners (NYSE:CNXM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $74.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.60 million. CNX Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 40.33% and a net margin of 57.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect CNX Midstream Partners to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:CNXM opened at $15.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $977.13 million, a PE ratio of 6.73 and a beta of 1.15. CNX Midstream Partners has a fifty-two week low of $12.95 and a fifty-two week high of $17.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.27. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.68.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.414 per share. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.84%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 4th. This is a positive change from CNX Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. CNX Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 84.66%.

CNXM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays lowered CNX Midstream Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. TheStreet raised CNX Midstream Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of CNX Midstream Partners in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered CNX Midstream Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, ValuEngine raised CNX Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.80.

CNX Midstream Partners Company Profile

CNX Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires natural gas gathering and other midstream energy assets in the Marcellus Shale and Utica Shale in Pennsylvania and West Virginia. The company operates through two segments, Anchor Systems and Additional Systems. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 14 compression and dehydration facilities.

