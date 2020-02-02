CNX Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:CNXM) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.41 Per Share

CNX Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:CNXM) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 23rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.414 per share by the pipeline company on Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.76%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 4th. This is a boost from CNX Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40.

CNX Midstream Partners has a payout ratio of 60.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect CNX Midstream Partners to earn $2.73 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 58.6%.

Shares of NYSE:CNXM opened at $15.39 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $980.30 million, a P/E ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.27. CNX Midstream Partners has a 1-year low of $12.95 and a 1-year high of $17.44.

CNX Midstream Partners (NYSE:CNXM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The pipeline company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.18. CNX Midstream Partners had a net margin of 57.05% and a return on equity of 40.33%. The company had revenue of $81.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. CNX Midstream Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that CNX Midstream Partners will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of CNX Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded CNX Midstream Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded CNX Midstream Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Barclays cut CNX Midstream Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of CNX Midstream Partners in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. CNX Midstream Partners presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

CNX Midstream Partners Company Profile

CNX Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires natural gas gathering and other midstream energy assets in the Marcellus Shale and Utica Shale in Pennsylvania and West Virginia. The company operates through two segments, Anchor Systems and Additional Systems. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 14 compression and dehydration facilities.

