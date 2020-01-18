CNX Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:CNXM) Receives $16.80 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of CNX Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:CNXM) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.80.

Several research firms have commented on CNXM. TheStreet upgraded shares of CNX Midstream Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group restated an “overweight” rating on shares of CNX Midstream Partners in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Barclays downgraded shares of CNX Midstream Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CNX Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of CNX Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd.

Shares of NYSE:CNXM traded down $0.35 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 365,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 427,658. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.58. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.27. CNX Midstream Partners has a fifty-two week low of $12.95 and a fifty-two week high of $17.82.

CNX Midstream Partners (NYSE:CNXM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $74.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.60 million. CNX Midstream Partners had a net margin of 57.05% and a return on equity of 40.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that CNX Midstream Partners will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of CNX Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter worth $123,000. Walnut Private Equity Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of CNX Midstream Partners by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. Walnut Private Equity Partners LLC now owns 72,938 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CNX Midstream Partners during the third quarter worth $175,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of CNX Midstream Partners during the third quarter worth $72,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of CNX Midstream Partners by 3.4% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 452,224 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $6,376,000 after purchasing an additional 14,923 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.13% of the company’s stock.

About CNX Midstream Partners

CNX Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires natural gas gathering and other midstream energy assets in the Marcellus Shale and Utica Shale in Pennsylvania and West Virginia. The company operates through two segments, Anchor Systems and Additional Systems. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 14 compression and dehydration facilities.

