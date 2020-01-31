CNX Midstream Partners (NYSE:CNXM) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.18 EPS

CNX Midstream Partners (NYSE:CNXM) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The pipeline company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.18, Briefing.com reports. CNX Midstream Partners had a net margin of 57.05% and a return on equity of 40.33%. The business had revenue of $81.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

CNXM stock traded down $0.29 on Friday, hitting $15.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 410,231. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.68. CNX Midstream Partners has a 1 year low of $12.95 and a 1 year high of $17.44. The stock has a market cap of $980.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 5th will be given a $0.414 dividend. This is an increase from CNX Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 4th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.97%. CNX Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 84.66%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of CNX Midstream Partners in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of CNX Midstream Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CNX Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of CNX Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of CNX Midstream Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.00.

About CNX Midstream Partners

CNX Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires natural gas gathering and other midstream energy assets in the Marcellus Shale and Utica Shale in Pennsylvania and West Virginia. The company operates through two segments, Anchor Systems and Additional Systems. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 14 compression and dehydration facilities.

