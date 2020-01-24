CNX Resources Corp Expected to Post FY2019 Earnings of $0.58 Per Share (NYSE:CNX)

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

CNX Resources Corp (NYSE:CNX) – Equities researchers at SunTrust Banks boosted their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of CNX Resources in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 21st. SunTrust Banks analyst W. Fitzpatrick now expects that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of $0.58 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.56.

CNX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of CNX Resources in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued a “sector weight” rating and a $7.11 price target for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of CNX Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.53.

NYSE CNX opened at $6.95 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.69. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.65. CNX Resources has a 12-month low of $6.14 and a 12-month high of $13.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $530.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $341.10 million. CNX Resources had a net margin of 15.83% and a return on equity of 3.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CNX. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CNX Resources by 26.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,888,655 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $167,316,000 after buying an additional 4,816,203 shares during the last quarter. Caymus Capital Partners L.P. raised its holdings in shares of CNX Resources by 83.5% during the third quarter. Caymus Capital Partners L.P. now owns 1,979,439 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $14,371,000 after purchasing an additional 900,733 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CNX Resources during the second quarter worth $5,657,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of CNX Resources by 29.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,326,024 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $35,821,000 after purchasing an additional 752,984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of CNX Resources during the fourth quarter worth $3,719,000.

About CNX Resources

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas primarily in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates through two divisions, Exploration and Production (E&P), and Midstream. The E&P division produces pipeline quality natural gas primarily to gas wholesalers.

