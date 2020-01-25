CNX Resources Corp Forecasted to Earn Q4 2019 Earnings of ($0.23) Per Share (NYSE:CNX)

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

CNX Resources Corp (NYSE:CNX) – Research analysts at SunTrust Banks increased their Q4 2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of CNX Resources in a report released on Tuesday, January 21st. SunTrust Banks analyst W. Fitzpatrick now anticipates that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of ($0.23) for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.24). SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for CNX Resources’ FY2020 earnings at $0.19 EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.10) EPS.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $530.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $341.10 million. CNX Resources had a return on equity of 3.16% and a net margin of 15.83%. CNX Resources’s revenue was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share.

CNX has been the topic of several other reports. ValuEngine raised CNX Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. KeyCorp started coverage on CNX Resources in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. They set a “sector weight” rating and a $7.11 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.53.

NYSE:CNX opened at $6.73 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. CNX Resources has a twelve month low of $6.14 and a twelve month high of $13.63.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CNX Resources during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of CNX Resources by 480.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,250 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of CNX Resources by 11,406.0% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,506 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 11,406 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of CNX Resources by 27.6% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,195 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 2,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of CNX Resources by 17.7% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 14,820 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,229 shares in the last quarter.

About CNX Resources

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas primarily in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates through two divisions, Exploration and Production (E&P), and Midstream. The E&P division produces pipeline quality natural gas primarily to gas wholesalers.

