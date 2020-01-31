CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.49 EPS

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The oil and gas producer reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.49, Fidelity Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $508.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $386.35 million. CNX Resources had a net margin of 15.83% and a return on equity of 3.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share.

NYSE CNX traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.27. The stock had a trading volume of 4,247,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,758,526. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.94 and a 200 day moving average of $7.67. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 0.65. CNX Resources has a 52-week low of $6.14 and a 52-week high of $13.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.56.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CNX shares. ValuEngine upgraded CNX Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. KeyCorp started coverage on CNX Resources in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued a “sector weight” rating and a $7.11 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.53.

About CNX Resources

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas primarily in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates through two divisions, Exploration and Production (E&P), and Midstream. The E&P division produces pipeline quality natural gas primarily to gas wholesalers.

