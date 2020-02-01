CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) Trading 5.3% Higher After Strong Earnings

Shares of CNX Resources Corp (NYSE:CNX) traded up 5.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $7.05 and last traded at $7.01, 9,275,900 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 120% from the average session volume of 4,222,271 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.66.

The oil and gas producer reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.49. The business had revenue of $508.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $386.35 million. CNX Resources had a return on equity of 3.16% and a net margin of 15.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.50 EPS.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CNX shares. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of CNX Resources in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. They set a “sector weight” rating and a $7.11 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of CNX Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.53.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CNX. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of CNX Resources by 0.3% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 634,161 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,604,000 after purchasing an additional 1,649 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of CNX Resources by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 152,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 27,300 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CNX Resources by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 14,820 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,229 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of CNX Resources by 100.8% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 112,210 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $815,000 after purchasing an additional 56,333 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of CNX Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,037,000.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.94 and a 200-day moving average of $7.67. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

About CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX)

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas primarily in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates through two divisions, Exploration and Production (E&P), and Midstream. The E&P division produces pipeline quality natural gas primarily to gas wholesalers.

