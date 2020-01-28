Coastal Financial (NYSE:CCB) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Coastal Financial (NYSE:CCB) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.02, Fidelity Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $13.39 million for the quarter.

Shares of CCB stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $16.87. 100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,476. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.80 and its 200-day moving average is $15.89. Coastal Financial has a 52 week low of $14.21 and a 52 week high of $18.58.

Coastal Financial Company Profile

Coastal Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Coastal Community Bank that provides various banking products and services to consumers and small to medium sized businesses in the Puget Sound region in Washington. It generates a range of deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, time deposits, and money market accounts.

