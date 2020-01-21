Coats Group (LON:COA) Downgraded by Berenberg Bank to “Hold”

Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Coats Group (LON:COA) to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday morning, Digital Look reports. Berenberg Bank currently has GBX 80 ($1.05) price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of GBX 90 ($1.18).

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating and issued a GBX 76 ($1.00) price objective on shares of Coats Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Coats Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Coats Group in a research note on Friday. Finally, Peel Hunt lowered their price objective on Coats Group from GBX 100 ($1.32) to GBX 90 ($1.18) and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 80.80 ($1.06).

LON:COA opened at GBX 78.05 ($1.03) on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.30. Coats Group has a 1 year low of GBX 65.30 ($0.86) and a 1 year high of GBX 92.20 ($1.21). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 74.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 74.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 119.22, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

In other Coats Group news, insider Nicholas Bull purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 72 ($0.95) per share, with a total value of £72,000 ($94,711.92).

About Coats Group

Coats Group plc manufactures and supplies industrial threads worldwide. It provides sewing threads; engineered yarns; metal, plastic, and spiral zippers; and interlinings and reflective tapes for apparel, automotive and other transport, composite, electronic textile, fashion accessories travel and luggage, footwear, household and recreation, medical, health and food, personal protection, wire and cable, and other applications.

Further Reading: What are no-load funds?

