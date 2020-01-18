Coats Group (LON:COA) Receives Outperform Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Coats Group (LON:COA) in a research note published on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating on shares of Coats Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating and issued a GBX 76 ($1.00) price objective on shares of Coats Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Peel Hunt lowered their price objective on Coats Group from GBX 100 ($1.32) to GBX 90 ($1.18) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Coats Group in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 82.80 ($1.09).

Shares of COA stock traded up GBX 0.45 ($0.01) on Friday, reaching GBX 78.65 ($1.03). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,004,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,670,000. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 119.22. Coats Group has a 12-month low of GBX 65.30 ($0.86) and a 12-month high of GBX 92.20 ($1.21). The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.47. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 73.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 74.84.

In other news, insider Nicholas Bull bought 100,000 shares of Coats Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 72 ($0.95) per share, with a total value of £72,000 ($94,711.92).

Coats Group Company Profile

Coats Group plc manufactures and supplies industrial threads worldwide. It provides sewing threads; engineered yarns; metal, plastic, and spiral zippers; and interlinings and reflective tapes for apparel, automotive and other transport, composite, electronic textile, fashion accessories travel and luggage, footwear, household and recreation, medical, health and food, personal protection, wire and cable, and other applications.

