Cobalt Blue (ASX:COB) Trading 6.9% Higher

Cobalt Blue Holdings Ltd (ASX:COB) shares traded up 6.9% on Friday . The company traded as high as A$0.17 ($0.12) and last traded at A$0.16 ($0.11), 1,356,058 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 126% from the average session volume of 600,453 shares. The stock had previously closed at A$0.15 ($0.10).

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

The firm has a market capitalization of $23.24 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average is A$0.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is A$0.14. The company has a quick ratio of 6.16, a current ratio of 6.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10.

Cobalt Blue Company Profile (ASX:COB)

Cobalt Blue Holdings Limited engages in the development and commercialization of cobalt deposits. It holds 70% interest in the Thackaringa project that covers an area of approximately 63 square kilometers located in the Broken Hill, New South Wales. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in North Sydney, Australia.

Recommended Story: How much money do you need to begin day trading?

