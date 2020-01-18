Cobham (LON:COB) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $154.17

Cobham plc (LON:COB)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $154.17 and traded as high as $164.60. Cobham shares last traded at $164.50, with a volume of 30,759,072 shares traded.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Separately, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Cobham in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 141.57 ($1.86).

The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 162.56 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 154.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.70, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -86.58.

About Cobham (LON:COB)

Cobham plc provides a range of technologies and services to commercial, defense, aerospace, space, and security markets in the United Kingdom, the United States, other European countries, Australia, Asia, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Communications and Connectivity, Mission Systems, Advanced Electronic Solutions, and Aviation Services.

See Also: Market Indexes