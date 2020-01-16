Cobham (OTCMKTS:CBHMF) Stock Price Down 0.5%

Cobham plc (OTCMKTS:CBHMF)’s share price traded down 0.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $2.16 and last traded at $2.16, 500 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 0% from the average session volume of 500 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.17.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.07 and its 200-day moving average is $1.94.

Cobham Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CBHMF)

Cobham plc provides a range of technologies and services to commercial, defense, aerospace, space, and security markets in the United Kingdom, the United States, other European countries, Australia, Asia, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Communications and Connectivity, Mission Systems, Advanced Electronic Solutions, and Aviation Services.

