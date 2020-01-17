Coca-Cola European Partners (NYSE:CCEP) Raised to “Overweight” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Coca-Cola European Partners (NYSE:CCEP) was upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has a $62.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $55.50. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 15.93% from the stock’s current price.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

CCEP has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Coca-Cola European Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Argus downgraded Coca-Cola European Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Liberum Capital initiated coverage on Coca-Cola European Partners in a report on Thursday, September 19th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target (up from $62.00) on shares of Coca-Cola European Partners in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Coca-Cola European Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.17.

CCEP traded up $0.35 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $53.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 932,109. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $25.93 billion, a PE ratio of 19.66, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.38. Coca-Cola European Partners has a twelve month low of $44.63 and a twelve month high of $58.94.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners by 500.0% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners by 195.8% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the period. 27.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Coca-Cola European Partners Company Profile

Coca-Cola European Partners plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells a range of nonalcoholic ready-to-drink beverages. The company offers sparkling flavors, energy drinks, juices, isotonics, and other drinks, as well as water. It provides its products primarily under the Coca-Cola, Fanta, and Sprite brands, as well as Coca-Cola Zero Sugar, Mezzo Mix, Schweppes, Royal Bliss, Fïnle, Monster, GLACÉAU Smartwater, Vio, Chaudfontaine, Fuze Tea, Honest Coffee, Oasis, Capri-Sun, Honest, and Tropico brands.

Recommended Story: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve