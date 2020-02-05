Coca-Cola European Partners (NYSE:CCEP) Upgraded to “Hold” by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Coca-Cola European Partners (NYSE:CCEP) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on CCEP. Argus downgraded Coca-Cola European Partners from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $65.00 price target (up previously from $62.00) on shares of Coca-Cola European Partners in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Coca-Cola European Partners from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Coca-Cola European Partners from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their price target for the company from $55.50 to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Barclays set a $61.00 price target on Coca-Cola European Partners and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Coca-Cola European Partners has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $60.17.

Coca-Cola European Partners stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $53.52. 932,942 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 865,349. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.71. Coca-Cola European Partners has a fifty-two week low of $46.22 and a fifty-two week high of $58.94. The stock has a market cap of $25.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CCEP. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in Coca-Cola European Partners during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Coca-Cola European Partners during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Coca-Cola European Partners by 500.0% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Coca-Cola European Partners by 195.8% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 769 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in Coca-Cola European Partners by 49.1% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.65% of the company’s stock.

About Coca-Cola European Partners

Coca-Cola European Partners plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells a range of nonalcoholic ready-to-drink beverages. The company offers sparkling flavors, energy drinks, juices, isotonics, and other drinks, as well as water. It provides its products primarily under the Coca-Cola, Fanta, and Sprite brands, as well as Coca-Cola Zero Sugar, Mezzo Mix, Schweppes, Royal Bliss, Fïnle, Monster, GLACÉAU Smartwater, Vio, Chaudfontaine, Fuze Tea, Honest Coffee, Oasis, Capri-Sun, Honest, and Tropico brands.

