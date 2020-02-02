Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $71.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Coca-Cola Femsa S.A., through its subsidiaries, produces, markets and distributes soft drinks throughout the metropolitan area of Mexico City, in Southeastern Mexico and in metropolitan Buenos Aires, Argentina. The Company produces Coca-Cola, Sprite, Fresca, Quatro, Powerade, Extra Poma, Etiqueta Azul and Kin. “

Several other research analysts also recently commented on KOF. Goldman Sachs Group raised Coca-Cola FEMSA from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Citigroup raised Coca-Cola FEMSA from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Bank of America raised Coca-Cola FEMSA from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, ValuEngine raised Coca-Cola FEMSA from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Coca-Cola FEMSA has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $68.50.

Shares of KOF traded down $0.61 on Friday, hitting $60.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 154,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,862. The company has a market capitalization of $12.80 billion, a PE ratio of 15.91, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Coca-Cola FEMSA has a fifty-two week low of $54.14 and a fifty-two week high of $69.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $61.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.88.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 114,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,138,000 after purchasing an additional 5,113 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 11,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 39.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 8,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 2,550 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Coca-Cola FEMSA in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $223,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 43.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 2,924 shares during the last quarter. 6.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Coca-Cola FEMSA

Coca-Cola FEMSA, SAB. de C.V., a franchise bottler, produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company offers sparkling beverages, including colas and flavored sparkling beverages; and waters and still beverages, such as juice drinks, coffee, teas, milk, value-added dairy, sports drinks, energy drinks, and plant-based drinks.

