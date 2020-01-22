Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF) Upgraded to “Buy” by Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

KOF has been the topic of several other research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Bank of America raised shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $67.75.

Shares of NYSE:KOF opened at $61.98 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $60.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.90. Coca-Cola FEMSA has a twelve month low of $54.14 and a twelve month high of $69.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.02 billion, a PE ratio of 16.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.63.

Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 25th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.08. Coca-Cola FEMSA had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 9.99%. The firm had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. Analysts expect that Coca-Cola FEMSA will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 33,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,050,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 43.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after acquiring an additional 2,924 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 35.1% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 26,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,623,000 after acquiring an additional 6,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 160.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. 6.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Coca-Cola FEMSA Company Profile

Coca-Cola FEMSA, SAB. de C.V., a franchise bottler, produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company offers sparkling beverages, including colas and flavored sparkling beverages; and waters and still beverages, such as juice drinks, coffee, teas, milk, value-added dairy, sports drinks, energy drinks, and plant-based drinks.

