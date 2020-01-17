COCA-COLA HBC A/ADR to Post FY2019 Earnings of $1.57 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (OTCMKTS:CCHGY)

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

COCA-COLA HBC A/ADR (OTCMKTS:CCHGY) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for COCA-COLA HBC A/ADR in a research report issued on Monday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst E. Mundy now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.57 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.55. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for COCA-COLA HBC A/ADR’s FY2020 earnings at $1.74 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.90 EPS.

CCHGY has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of COCA-COLA HBC A/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of COCA-COLA HBC A/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 1st.

COCA-COLA HBC A/ADR stock opened at $36.25 on Wednesday. COCA-COLA HBC A/ADR has a 52-week low of $29.48 and a 52-week high of $38.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $33.81 and a 200-day moving average of $33.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.85 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

COCA-COLA HBC A/ADR Company Profile

Coca-Cola HBC AG produces, distributes, and sells non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages. The company offers sparkling soft drinks; still drinks, including juices and fruit-based drinks, iced tea, and energy and sports drinks; and natural mineral, spring, and processed water. It markets and sells its products under the Coca-Cola, Fanta, Sprite, Amita, Avra, Deep RiverRock, Fruice, and Nestea brand names; and distributes third-party products, such as Monster energy drinks, and beer and premium spirits.

