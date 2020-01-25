Coca Cola HBC’s (CCH) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Citigroup

Coca Cola HBC (LON:CCH)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Citigroup in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They presently have a GBX 3,000 ($39.46) price objective on the stock. Citigroup‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 7.60% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on CCH. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,900 ($38.15) target price on shares of Coca Cola HBC in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Coca Cola HBC in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Coca Cola HBC in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Coca Cola HBC from GBX 3,000 ($39.46) to GBX 3,050 ($40.12) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued an “under review” rating on shares of Coca Cola HBC in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 3,048.13 ($40.10).

Shares of Coca Cola HBC stock opened at GBX 2,788 ($36.67) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.13 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 2,608.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 2,615.28. Coca Cola HBC has a 12-month low of GBX 2,296 ($30.20) and a 12-month high of GBX 3,094 ($40.70).

In other Coca Cola HBC news, insider Zoran Bogdanovic acquired 158 shares of Coca Cola HBC stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 2,451 ($32.24) per share, with a total value of £3,872.58 ($5,094.16). Insiders bought 453 shares of company stock valued at $1,164,611 over the last three months.

Coca Cola HBC Company Profile

Coca-Cola HBC AG produces, distributes, and sells non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages. The company offers sparkling soft drinks; still drinks, including juices and fruit-based drinks, iced tea, and energy and sports drinks; and natural mineral, spring, and processed water. It markets and sells its products under the Coca-Cola, Fanta, Sprite, Amita, Avra, Deep RiverRock, Fruice, and Nestea brand names; and distributes third-party products, such as Monster energy drinks, and beer and premium spirits.

