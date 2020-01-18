Coca Cola HBC’s (CCH) Overweight Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Coca Cola HBC (LON:CCH) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Shore Capital reaffirmed an under review rating on shares of Coca Cola HBC in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 2,900 ($38.15) target price on shares of Coca Cola HBC in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Coca Cola HBC in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of Coca Cola HBC from GBX 3,000 ($39.46) to GBX 3,100 ($40.78) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Coca Cola HBC in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 3,055 ($40.19).

CCH stock traded down GBX 4 ($0.05) during trading on Friday, reaching GBX 2,766 ($36.39). 642,732 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 875,987. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 2,576.56 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 2,622.45. Coca Cola HBC has a 1 year low of GBX 2,296 ($30.20) and a 1 year high of GBX 3,094 ($40.70). The firm has a market capitalization of $10.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.30.

In related news, insider Zoran Bogdanovic purchased 152 shares of Coca Cola HBC stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,511 ($33.03) per share, with a total value of £3,816.72 ($5,020.68).

Coca Cola HBC Company Profile

Coca-Cola HBC AG produces, distributes, and sells non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages. The company offers sparkling soft drinks; still drinks, including juices and fruit-based drinks, iced tea, and energy and sports drinks; and natural mineral, spring, and processed water. It markets and sells its products under the Coca-Cola, Fanta, Sprite, Amita, Avra, Deep RiverRock, Fruice, and Nestea brand names; and distributes third-party products, such as Monster energy drinks, and beer and premium spirits.

