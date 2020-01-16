Coda Octopus Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CODA) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Coda Octopus Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CODA) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 780,400 shares, an increase of 10.9% from the December 15th total of 703,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 69,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 11.2 days. Approximately 26.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Coda Octopus Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CODA. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Coda Octopus Group by 2,974.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 344,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,499,000 after acquiring an additional 333,513 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Coda Octopus Group by 606.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 231,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,020,000 after buying an additional 198,711 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Coda Octopus Group by 356.5% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 209,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,721,000 after buying an additional 163,678 shares in the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Coda Octopus Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $599,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Coda Octopus Group by 55.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 104,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after buying an additional 37,104 shares in the last quarter. 20.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CODA stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $8.19. 587 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 82,553. The firm has a market cap of $88.83 million, a P/E ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 6.43 and a quick ratio of 5.21. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.21. Coda Octopus Group has a 1-year low of $5.66 and a 1-year high of $19.20.

About Coda Octopus Group

Coda Octopus Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells underwater technologies and equipment for imaging, mapping, defense, and survey applications in the United States, Europe, and Australia. The company operates through two segments, Marine Engineering Business and Marine Technology Business.

