Coda Octopus Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CODA) Short Interest Up 10.9% in January

Coda Octopus Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CODA) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 780,400 shares, a growth of 10.9% from the December 31st total of 703,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 68,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 11.4 days. Currently, 26.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.

NASDAQ CODA traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $6.37. 7,146 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 74,083. The stock has a market cap of $74.84 million, a P/E ratio of 12.91 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 6.43 and a quick ratio of 5.21. Coda Octopus Group has a one year low of $5.77 and a one year high of $19.20. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.85.

Coda Octopus Group (NASDAQ:CODA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $5.85 million during the quarter. Coda Octopus Group had a return on equity of 18.87% and a net margin of 20.86%.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Coda Octopus Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Coda Octopus Group by 2,974.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 344,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,499,000 after purchasing an additional 333,513 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Coda Octopus Group by 606.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 231,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,020,000 after acquiring an additional 198,711 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Coda Octopus Group by 356.5% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 209,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,721,000 after acquiring an additional 163,678 shares in the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Coda Octopus Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $599,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Coda Octopus Group by 55.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 104,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after acquiring an additional 37,104 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 20.68% of the company’s stock.

About Coda Octopus Group

Coda Octopus Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells underwater technologies and equipment for imaging, mapping, defense, and survey applications in the United States, Europe, and Australia. The company operates through two segments, Marine Engineering Business and Marine Technology Business.

