Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.06 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.06 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Codexis’ earnings. Codexis reported earnings per share of $0.03 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 100%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Codexis will report full-year earnings of ($0.02) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.01) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Codexis.

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $21.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.56 million. Codexis had a negative net margin of 17.85% and a negative return on equity of 15.24%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Codexis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.50 target price on shares of Codexis in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Codexis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Codexis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.17.

In other news, Director Thomas R. Baruch sold 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.61, for a total transaction of $273,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 90,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,413,329.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas R. Baruch sold 10,000 shares of Codexis stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.68, for a total value of $186,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 63,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,177,587.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,500 shares of company stock valued at $784,375 over the last three months. Insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Codexis by 135.9% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,057 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 2,913 shares in the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC boosted its position in Codexis by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 2,749,699 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,712,000 after purchasing an additional 241,799 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Codexis by 192.3% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 283,898 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,893,000 after purchasing an additional 186,763 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Codexis by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 82,381 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,130,000 after buying an additional 984 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Codexis by 42.4% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 29,361 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 8,740 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CDXS stock traded down $0.52 on Friday, reaching $17.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 422,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 330,607. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.49. Codexis has a 1 year low of $12.68 and a 1 year high of $22.49. The company has a current ratio of 7.37, a quick ratio of 7.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.73.

About Codexis

Codexis, Inc discovers, develops, and sells protein catalysts. It also offers intermediate chemicals products that are used for further chemical processing; and Codex biocatalyst panels and kits that enable customers to perform chemistry screening. The company also provides protein catalyst screening and protein engineering services.

