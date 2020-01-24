Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $21.05 Million

Brokerages expect Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) to report $21.05 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Codexis’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $20.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $21.70 million. Codexis reported sales of $16.07 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 31%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Codexis will report full year sales of $70.86 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $70.50 million to $71.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $82.46 million, with estimates ranging from $81.50 million to $83.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Codexis.

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $21.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.56 million. Codexis had a negative net margin of 17.85% and a negative return on equity of 15.24%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CDXS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Codexis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. BidaskClub cut shares of Codexis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine cut shares of Codexis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.50 price target on shares of Codexis in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.50.

In other news, Director Thomas R. Baruch sold 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.61, for a total transaction of $273,175.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 90,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,413,329.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Bernard J. Kelley sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $45,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 209,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,774,312. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 50,000 shares of company stock worth $829,375. Company insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Codexis by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 2,749,699 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,712,000 after purchasing an additional 241,799 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Codexis by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,592,842 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $47,786,000 after purchasing an additional 184,476 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Codexis by 79.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,402,457 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $19,235,000 after purchasing an additional 619,524 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Codexis by 79.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,402,457 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $19,235,000 after purchasing an additional 619,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Codexis by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 917,537 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $18,837,000 after purchasing an additional 187,000 shares during the last quarter. 89.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CDXS traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $17.13. The company had a trading volume of 257,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 379,769. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion and a PE ratio of -81.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.47. Codexis has a 52 week low of $12.68 and a 52 week high of $22.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 7.37 and a quick ratio of 7.34.

About Codexis

Codexis, Inc discovers, develops, and sells protein catalysts. It also offers intermediate chemicals products that are used for further chemical processing; and Codex biocatalyst panels and kits that enable customers to perform chemistry screening. The company also provides protein catalyst screening and protein engineering services.

