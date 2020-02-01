Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Codexis is a leading protein engineering company that applies its proprietary CodeEvolver technology to develop proteins for a variety of applications, including as biocatalysts for the commercial manufacture of pharmaceuticals, fine chemicals and industrial enzymes, and enzymes as biotherapeutics and for use in molecular diagnostics. Codexis proven technology enables improvements in protein performance, meeting customer needs for rapid, cost-effective and sustainable manufacturing in multiple commercial-scale implementations of biocatalytic processes. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Codexis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.50 price target on shares of Codexis in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Codexis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Codexis presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.83.

Shares of Codexis stock opened at $15.68 on Thursday. Codexis has a 1 year low of $12.68 and a 1 year high of $22.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.38. The company has a market capitalization of $917.56 million and a P/E ratio of -74.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 7.37 and a quick ratio of 7.34.

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.10. Codexis had a negative return on equity of 15.24% and a negative net margin of 17.85%. The company had revenue of $21.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.56 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Codexis will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Thomas R. Baruch sold 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.61, for a total value of $273,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 90,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,413,329.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Dennis P. Wolf sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.22, for a total value of $324,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 102,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,657,310.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,000 shares of company stock valued at $829,375 over the last three months. Insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDXS. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Codexis by 25.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 917,537 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,837,000 after buying an additional 187,000 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Codexis during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Codexis by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,592,842 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $47,786,000 after purchasing an additional 184,476 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Codexis by 36.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 57,668 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 15,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Codexis during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $392,000. 89.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Codexis

Codexis, Inc discovers, develops, and sells protein catalysts. It also offers intermediate chemicals products that are used for further chemical processing; and Codex biocatalyst panels and kits that enable customers to perform chemistry screening. The company also provides protein catalyst screening and protein engineering services.

