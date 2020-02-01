Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Codexis is a leading protein engineering company that applies its proprietary CodeEvolver technology to develop proteins for a variety of applications, including as biocatalysts for the commercial manufacture of pharmaceuticals, fine chemicals and industrial enzymes, and enzymes as biotherapeutics and for use in molecular diagnostics. Codexis proven technology enables improvements in protein performance, meeting customer needs for rapid, cost-effective and sustainable manufacturing in multiple commercial-scale implementations of biocatalytic processes. “
Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Codexis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.50 price target on shares of Codexis in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Codexis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Codexis presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.83.
Shares of Codexis stock opened at $15.68 on Thursday. Codexis has a 1 year low of $12.68 and a 1 year high of $22.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.38. The company has a market capitalization of $917.56 million and a P/E ratio of -74.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 7.37 and a quick ratio of 7.34.
Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.10. Codexis had a negative return on equity of 15.24% and a negative net margin of 17.85%. The company had revenue of $21.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.56 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Codexis will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.
In other news, Director Thomas R. Baruch sold 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.61, for a total value of $273,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 90,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,413,329.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Dennis P. Wolf sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.22, for a total value of $324,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 102,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,657,310.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,000 shares of company stock valued at $829,375 over the last three months. Insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDXS. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Codexis by 25.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 917,537 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,837,000 after buying an additional 187,000 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Codexis during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Codexis by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,592,842 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $47,786,000 after purchasing an additional 184,476 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Codexis by 36.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 57,668 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 15,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Codexis during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $392,000. 89.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Codexis
Codexis, Inc discovers, develops, and sells protein catalysts. It also offers intermediate chemicals products that are used for further chemical processing; and Codex biocatalyst panels and kits that enable customers to perform chemistry screening. The company also provides protein catalyst screening and protein engineering services.
