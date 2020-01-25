Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Codexis is a leading protein engineering company that applies its proprietary CodeEvolver technology to develop proteins for a variety of applications, including as biocatalysts for the commercial manufacture of pharmaceuticals, fine chemicals and industrial enzymes, and enzymes as biotherapeutics and for use in molecular diagnostics. Codexis proven technology enables improvements in protein performance, meeting customer needs for rapid, cost-effective and sustainable manufacturing in multiple commercial-scale implementations of biocatalytic processes. “

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Codexis from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $22.50 price target on shares of Codexis in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Codexis from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Codexis has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $22.50.

CDXS stock traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $16.88. 419,579 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 342,919. Codexis has a twelve month low of $12.68 and a twelve month high of $22.49. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.46. The company has a current ratio of 7.37, a quick ratio of 7.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion and a PE ratio of -80.38.

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.10. Codexis had a negative net margin of 17.85% and a negative return on equity of 15.24%. The business had revenue of $21.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.56 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Codexis will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Thomas R. Baruch sold 17,500 shares of Codexis stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.61, for a total value of $273,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 90,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,413,329.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Bernard J. Kelley sold 2,500 shares of Codexis stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $45,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 209,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,774,312. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,000 shares of company stock valued at $829,375 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC boosted its stake in Codexis by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 2,749,699 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,712,000 after purchasing an additional 241,799 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Codexis by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,592,842 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $47,786,000 after purchasing an additional 184,476 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Codexis by 79.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,402,457 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $19,235,000 after purchasing an additional 619,524 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Codexis by 79.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,402,457 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $19,235,000 after purchasing an additional 619,524 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in Codexis by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 917,537 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,837,000 after purchasing an additional 187,000 shares during the period. 89.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Codexis Company Profile

Codexis, Inc discovers, develops, and sells protein catalysts. It also offers intermediate chemicals products that are used for further chemical processing; and Codex biocatalyst panels and kits that enable customers to perform chemistry screening. The company also provides protein catalyst screening and protein engineering services.

