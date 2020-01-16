Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.16 (NASDAQ:CVLY)

Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLY) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 14th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 28th will be given a dividend of 0.16 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, February 11th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 27th.

Codorus Valley Bancorp has raised its dividend payment by an average of 7.2% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 7 years.

NASDAQ CVLY opened at $21.61 on Thursday. Codorus Valley Bancorp has a 1 year low of $19.65 and a 1 year high of $24.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $209.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.44.

Codorus Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVLY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Codorus Valley Bancorp had a net margin of 18.77% and a return on equity of 10.02%. The firm had revenue of $19.49 million during the quarter.

In related news, COO Craig L. Kauffman purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.32 per share, with a total value of $223,200.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 13,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $304,288.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Codorus Valley Bancorp Company Profile

Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the PeoplesBank that provides community banking services. The company accepts demand, money market, time, and savings deposits. It also offers commercial real estate, industrial, and construction loans; commercial loans, such as builder and developer, commercial and residential real estate investor, hotel/motel, wholesale and retail, agriculture, manufacturing, and other loans; and consumer loans, including residential mortgage, home equity, and other loans.

