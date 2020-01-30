Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLY) Short Interest Update

Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 50,600 shares, an increase of 15.8% from the December 31st total of 43,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.4 days. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ CVLY remained flat at $$22.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 2,101 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,288. Codorus Valley Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $19.65 and a fifty-two week high of $24.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $216.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 28th will be given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 27th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%.

In related news, COO Craig L. Kauffman bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.32 per share, with a total value of $223,200.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 13,633 shares in the company, valued at $304,288.56. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $224,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Codorus Valley Bancorp by 9.7% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 14,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. acquired a new stake in Codorus Valley Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. Eidelman Virant Capital lifted its holdings in Codorus Valley Bancorp by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 53,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after acquiring an additional 2,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 409,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,419,000 after purchasing an additional 24,873 shares in the last quarter. 49.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Codorus Valley Bancorp Company Profile

Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the PeoplesBank that provides community banking services. The company accepts demand, money market, time, and savings deposits. It also offers commercial real estate, industrial, and construction loans; commercial loans, such as builder and developer, commercial and residential real estate investor, hotel/motel, wholesale and retail, agriculture, manufacturing, and other loans; and consumer loans, including residential mortgage, home equity, and other loans.

