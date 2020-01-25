Coeur Mining Inc Expected to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.01 Per Share (NYSE:CDE)

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Coeur Mining Inc (NYSE:CDE) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James cut their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Coeur Mining in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, January 21st. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.02. Raymond James has a “Market Perform” rating and a $6.25 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Coeur Mining’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.03 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.10 EPS.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.01. Coeur Mining had a negative net margin of 10.57% and a negative return on equity of 4.07%. The business had revenue of $199.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.11) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CDE. B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $6.30 target price (down previously from $7.10) on shares of Coeur Mining in a report on Monday, January 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Coeur Mining from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $7.50 price target on shares of Coeur Mining in a report on Sunday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Coeur Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Roth Capital cut shares of Coeur Mining from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $5.25 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Coeur Mining currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.13.

Shares of CDE stock opened at $6.03 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Coeur Mining has a 1 year low of $2.78 and a 1 year high of $8.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.27 and a beta of 0.94.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Coeur Mining by 2.2% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 82,897 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 1,769 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Coeur Mining in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Coeur Mining by 64.7% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 17,467 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 6,859 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Coeur Mining by 23.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 61,299 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 11,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in Coeur Mining by 21.6% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 69,211 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 12,294 shares in the last quarter. 64.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Casey M. Nault sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total value of $140,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

About Coeur Mining

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for, develops, and produces gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It holds interests in the Palmarejo gold and silver complex located in Mexico; the Rochester silver and gold mine situated in Nevada; the Kensington gold mine located in Alaska; the Wharf gold mine situated in South Dakota; and the Silvertip silver-zinc-lead mine located in Canada.

Read More: How Does the Quiet Period Work?