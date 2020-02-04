Coeur Mining Inc (NYSE:CDE) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Coeur Mining Inc (NYSE:CDE) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.97.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

CDE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price target on shares of Coeur Mining in a report on Sunday, December 15th. TheStreet raised Coeur Mining from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Coeur Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Raymond James set a $6.25 target price on Coeur Mining and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Roth Capital cut Coeur Mining from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $5.25 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 6th.

NYSE CDE traded down $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.91. 4,388,149 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,884,814. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.91 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.81. Coeur Mining has a 1 year low of $2.78 and a 1 year high of $8.29.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $199.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.41 million. Coeur Mining had a negative return on equity of 4.07% and a negative net margin of 10.57%. Coeur Mining’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.11) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Coeur Mining will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Casey M. Nault sold 20,000 shares of Coeur Mining stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total transaction of $140,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Coeur Mining by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,253,121 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $70,537,000 after acquiring an additional 2,153,374 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Coeur Mining by 260.4% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,987,370 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,559,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435,869 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Coeur Mining by 40.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,898,249 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,578,000 after acquiring an additional 830,146 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Coeur Mining in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,493,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Coeur Mining by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,265,765 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $22,854,000 after acquiring an additional 347,633 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.01% of the company’s stock.

About Coeur Mining

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for, develops, and produces gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It holds interests in the Palmarejo gold and silver complex located in Mexico; the Rochester silver and gold mine situated in Nevada; the Kensington gold mine located in Alaska; the Wharf gold mine situated in South Dakota; and the Silvertip silver-zinc-lead mine located in Canada.

Read More: What is a back-end load?

