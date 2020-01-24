Coeur Mining Inc to Post FY2019 Earnings of ($0.23) Per Share, Cormark Forecasts (NYSE:CDE)

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Coeur Mining Inc (NYSE:CDE) – Cormark decreased their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for Coeur Mining in a report released on Monday, January 20th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings of ($0.23) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.19). Cormark also issued estimates for Coeur Mining’s Q1 2020 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.09 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.35 EPS.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. Coeur Mining had a negative net margin of 10.57% and a negative return on equity of 4.07%. The firm had revenue of $199.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.11) earnings per share. Coeur Mining’s revenue was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on CDE. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Coeur Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Coeur Mining from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday. Roth Capital lowered shares of Coeur Mining from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $5.25 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Coeur Mining from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James set a $6.25 price target on shares of Coeur Mining and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.13.

Shares of NYSE CDE opened at $5.97 on Wednesday. Coeur Mining has a 1 year low of $2.78 and a 1 year high of $8.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.73. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.09 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.15.

In other Coeur Mining news, SVP Casey M. Nault sold 20,000 shares of Coeur Mining stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total value of $140,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CDE. Howland Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coeur Mining in the 4th quarter valued at $146,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Coeur Mining by 64.7% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 17,467 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 6,859 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Coeur Mining by 33.1% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 58,470 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 14,540 shares during the period. JS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coeur Mining in the 3rd quarter valued at $396,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of Coeur Mining by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 69,211 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 12,294 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.05% of the company’s stock.

About Coeur Mining

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for, develops, and produces gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It holds interests in the Palmarejo gold and silver complex located in Mexico; the Rochester silver and gold mine situated in Nevada; the Kensington gold mine located in Alaska; the Wharf gold mine situated in South Dakota; and the Silvertip silver-zinc-lead mine located in Canada.

