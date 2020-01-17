Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) Downgraded to “Strong Sell” at ValuEngine

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) was downgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

CDE has been the subject of several other reports. TheStreet raised shares of Coeur Mining from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. Roth Capital lowered shares of Coeur Mining from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $5.25 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Raymond James set a $6.25 price target on shares of Coeur Mining and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $6.30 price target (down from $7.10) on shares of Coeur Mining in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Coeur Mining from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.15.

CDE stock opened at $6.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -696.00 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.67. Coeur Mining has a one year low of $2.78 and a one year high of $8.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $199.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.41 million. Coeur Mining had a negative net margin of 10.57% and a negative return on equity of 4.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.11) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Coeur Mining will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Casey M. Nault sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total transaction of $140,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Coeur Mining during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coeur Mining during the third quarter valued at about $68,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Coeur Mining during the third quarter valued at about $95,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coeur Mining during the second quarter valued at about $88,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Coeur Mining during the third quarter valued at about $90,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.05% of the company’s stock.

About Coeur Mining

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for, develops, and produces gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It holds interests in the Palmarejo gold and silver complex located in Mexico; the Rochester silver and gold mine situated in Nevada; the Kensington gold mine located in Alaska; the Wharf gold mine situated in South Dakota; and the Silvertip silver-zinc-lead mine located in Canada.

